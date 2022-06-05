WhatsApp to introduce a second OTP to log into account on new device: Report

WhatsApp is planning on introducing a feature that will add an extra layer of security before a user is allowed to log in to a WhatsApp account, according to WABetaInfo. The feature is expected to be rolled out to beta versions of the instant messaging app for iOS and Android in the future.

After reportedly testing a feature that would allow users to undo message deletion, WhatsApp could soon begin asking for a double verification code. This would mean that if you tried to log in to WhatsApp on a new phone, you will need an additional verification code apart from the first one sent by SMS.

Also Read | WhatsApp may soon get an ‘undo’ button for deleted messages

“The number +********** is already being used for WhatsApp on another phone. To help make sure that your account is in your control, you must confirm another verification code. For extra security, you must wait for the timer to finish before you can send the code. When you receive the code, enter it here.” says a screenshot obtained by WABetaInfo.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo) (Image credit: WABetaInfo)

This feature is reportedly being announced to prevent users’ WhatsApp accounts being stolen or hacked, as has happened in the past. Such scams typically happen when users share the OTP that WhatsApp sent them with a bad actor, who can use it to take over the WhatsApp account.

This new security feature could be aimed at protecting people who unwittingly share their 6-digit OTP unwittingly. Once the feature is released, a second 6-digit code will be sent to the user’s phone number after a time delay. The message with the OTP will tell the user that someone is attempting to log into their account, and ideally, this should mean that users won’t share the second 6-digit code.