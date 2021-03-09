WhatsApp working on password-protected chats backup feature, report says

WhatsApp is apparently working on a new feature that will enable users to password-protect and encrypt their cloud chat backups. Previously only chats were end-to-end encrypted on the Facebook-owned platform and the chat backups were prone to be attacked by third parties.

The feature was spotted on Monday by WABetaInfo. The screenshots posted reveal how the chat backup encryption will work. The text in the screenshot says, “To prevent unauthorised access to your iCloud Drive backup, you can set a password that will be used to encrypt future backups. This password will be required when you restore from the backup.”

As previously announced, @WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption. The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorized access when using a password. The password is private and it’s not sent to WhatsApp.

It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Lp06PaECBX — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2021

Users need to enter a password that is at least eight characters long. The screenshots also say that “WhatsApp will not be able to recover forgotten passwords”. So, if you do decide to encrypt your chats and media backup when the feature rolls out, make sure you remember the password as WhatsApp will not let you reset your password like you usually do on your emails and other app ids.

There is no official word or even leaks that reveal the date of this major security update’s rollout. But, it is certain that the security feature will be available on both Android and iOS devices.

The upcoming update may also help WhatsApp improve their image after chats of prominent personalities were leaked. The widely popular messaging platform has been facing flak for its updated privacy policies. Despite the criticism, WhatsApp tried to clarify what it will do with user data and will be going forward with the update. Users who do not accept the new privacy policy will have 120 more days to use WhatsApp before their account gets deleted.