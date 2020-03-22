WhatsApp tests search on web feature to help users spot unverified messages WhatsApp tests search on web feature to help users spot unverified messages

WhatsApp is introducing new features to prevent the spread of misinformation almost every other month. Innumerable unverified information about the novel coronavirus is being forwarded on WhatsApp and that is creating panic among the users.

Recently the instant messaging platform partnered with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to send health alerts to users. It is also allowing users to easily connect to MyGov Corona helpdesk. WhatsApp is now working on another feature to prevent the circulation of fake news on its platform.

According to a report WhatsApp is testing a feature that could soon make it easier and simpler for users to identify unverified news or forwarded messages. The messaging platform has been testing the feature with Android beta users for “several quarters now”. It allows users to quickly search through the web with the text or video or any other file that has been sent to them as a forwarded message.

A WhatsApp spokesperson told TechCrunch that the feature of search the message directly on the web is under the testing process and will be rolled out in the future. “We are working on new features to help empower users to find out more information about the messages they receive that have been forwarded many times. This feature is currently in testing, and we look forward to rolling it out in the near future,” the spokesperson said.

The news comes at the time when several misleading information about COVID-19 are circulating all across the platform. These forwarded messages are creating panic among users.

WhatsApp recently partnered with WHO to introduced health alerts so users don’t trust any misleading forward message and check only one source. So how does WHO health alert on WhatsApp work? Well, to get in touch with WHO Health Alert, save the number +41 79 893 1892 in your phone contacts. Then simply text the word ‘Hi’ to the number to get started. The service will respond to a series of prompts and will be updated daily with the latest information.

