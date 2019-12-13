WhatsApp rolls out new beta version to fix bug causing crashes

Users enrolled in the WhatsApp beta programme can head to the Google Play Store to update to the latest beta version of the app. Users enrolled in the WhatsApp beta programme can head to the Google Play Store to update to the latest beta version of the app.

WhatsApp beta v.2.19.366 is now available on Android. The update brings a number of tweaks and a fix for a major bug that was causing the last version of the beta app to crash for many users.

If you aren't enrolled in the programme and still want to test it out you can download the apk from a third-party app store as the beta programme for WhatsApp is currently full on the Play Store.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, with the update, the Wallpaper option, which was earlier located under chat settings, has now been moved to a separate Display section. The instant messaging app has also added new skin tones for six different emojis.

WhatsApp is yet to reveal its Dark Theme for users, however, the company does have the code for the same already in place in the beta version. With the WhatsApp beta v.2.19.366 the company has moved the Dark Theme to Chat Settings.

The update is not live for everyone as of now as the company is rolling it out in phases to avoid server congestion. So if you haven’t received the update as of yet, you will have to wait a while before the company rolls it out to your smartphone.

