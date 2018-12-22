WhatsApp Web gets Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for shared videos, will be available for all soon

WhatsApp has started rolling out its Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode feature for WhatsApp Web users globally, according to a report by WABetaInfo. This feature will allow WhatsApp Web users to view shared videos. The feature was in beta for WhatsApp Web for some time now. To recall, the Picture-in-Picture mode feature was recently rolled out to Android users, whereas iOS users got it a few months back.

The feature has been enabled with version 0.3.1846 of the web client. The feature doesn’t require any updates and will show up on its own when a user logs in to the web client of the app. WhatsApp Web currently plays only shared videos in the PiP mode with support for Facebook, YouTube and Instagram videos coming soon.

To check if the feature is available for you, you will be required to open the WhatsApp Web portal, then open its settings panel and then press help, where you will get to see your WhatsApp Web client version. Don’t worry if your client is on an older version, the newer version is currently being rolled out in phases.

If you are running WhatsApp Web version 0.3.1846, then try out the new Picture-in-Picture mode feature by opening any shared video after downloading it. Keep in mind that the moment you exit WhatsApp Web, the video will stop playing.