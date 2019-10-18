WhatsApp releases new beta for Android adds new splash screens

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update under its Google Play Beta Program. The new WhatsApp beta version 2.19.297 brings the addition of new splash screens to the app. WhatsApp Beta v2.19.297 brings new a new splash screen, it also comes with many dark theme features, however, they are currently disabled from the code.

With this update, the company has included Indonesia to the list of supported countries for its payments feature. However, only the wallet feature will be supported in Indonesia as of now.

The new WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.19.110.21 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.297 brings the addition of a new White coloured splash screen, which looks quite minimalistic.

The company has also added a dark splash screen, however, this is not available as of now, due to the company still working on perfecting the app’s dark mode.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, some users might still be able to see the dark splash screen even if the dark theme is not enabled. This is due to their being a bug, which also makes the chat bubbles dark, sometimes.

The company has not announced as to when it will be releasing its dark theme for consumers to use. With the addition of a dark theme will help reduce strain on users eyes when using the app in dark environments and will also help select smartphones with AMOLED display save on their batteries as AMOLED displays turn off the black pixels to provide deeper blacks and save on battery life.