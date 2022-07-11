Now, react to messages on WhatsApp with any emoji of your choice

WhatsApp is expanding support for the emoji reaction feature and will let users react to a message with any emoji. Currently, the list of options is limited to six emojis which include the thumbs up emoji, the heart emoji, the crying with laughter face emoji, the surprised face emoji, and the sad crying face emoji, as well as the thank you emoji symbol.

After the update, WhatsApp will show a ‘Plus symbol’ next to the list of six pre-chosen emoji reactions. Users can press on the plus symbol and pick the emoji they prefer. You can react to any message with an Emoji by long-pressing on it, which should open up a small menu on the side. The announcement comes ahead of World Emoji Day, which takes place on July 17.

“Emojis are more popular today than ever before, and today’s expansion of WhatsApp Reactions is sure to propel their popularity to even greater heights,” Keith Broni, Editor In Chief of Emojipedia said in a press statement. “With over 3,600 possible new emoji options, we’re delighted to team up with WhatsApp today and use our expertise to address the hottest debates in emoji understanding,” he added.

WhatsApp Reaction emojis are now rolling out for users. WhatsApp Reaction emojis are now rolling out for users.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also posted on his Facebook and Instagram accounts about the update. “We’re rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp. Some of my favorites: 🤖🍟🏄‍♂️😎💯👊” , he wrote.

It is not clear when the update will be available for WhatsApp users. Currently, we are unable to see the option to react to a message with any emoji.

Meanwhile here’s a look at some of the new emojis you can try out as reactions

✍️The ‘taking notes’ emoji is used to show you are listening closely to someone or well ‘taking notes’. It is used in a funny way. But hey you can use the next the boss write a long message on the office WhatsApp group.

🧢 The ‘Blue Cap’ emoji is used to denote when someone is lying. So if someone does use this reaction to a message, it means they don’t believe what you’ve typed out.

👀 The shifty eyes emoji is used to indicate hidden meaning behind a piece of content or to convey suspicion or surprise. So the next time someone posts a miracle cure on the WhatsApp family group, you can maybe use this reaction emoji.