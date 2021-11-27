WhatsApp reactions are coming: Here’s everything we know so far

The next major feature that is set to hit WhatsApp in the near future is set to be message reactions. These reaction icons will allow WhatsApp users to react to messages sent from their buddies. This will be similar to how reactions are currently available on Instagram DMs (direct messages).

WABetaInfo, which as a trusty record for leaking WhatsApp features ahead of their official reveal, has now reported that the messaging platform could include WhatsApp message reactions in a new future update. However, the feature is under development and may not be available to beta users just yet.

Also Read | WhatsApp tricks in 2021: These 6 features can help improve your daily experience

The report also suggests that apart from message reactions, every messages will also feature a reaction info tab. This area will let users see the various reactions that have been given to a message.

A screenshot also reveals that all reactions are listed in an ‘All’ tab, while other emoji reactions will have their own separate tabs. The report adds that users will be able to react to a message just once and reactions will be limited to six emojis.

Here’s how the reaction feature could look like in WhatsApp. (Image Source: WABetaInfo) Here’s how the reaction feature could look like in WhatsApp. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

While the feature has been reportedly spotted being developed for WhatsApp for iOS for now, it is also expected to come to WhatsApp for Android as well.

WhatsApp gets closer to cross-platform integration with Instagram, Messenger

The feature will also take WhatsApp another step closer to the cross-platform plans Mark Zuckerberg talked about back in 2019. This will allow WhatsApp users to communicate with Instagram users and Facebook Messenger users without creating a separate account on these apps.

Facebook Messenger and Instagram users can already chat with each other. However, for WhatsApp to be added to the mix, both the platforms will first need to implement end-to-end encryption which has been a staple WhatsApp feature for long. However, this could take a while.

In other news, WhatsApp launched a dedicated app for Windows users earlier this month. While the app, which can be found on the Microsoft Store, may still not be entirely bug free, it aims to be more feature-rich than the WhatsApp Web, offering abilities like video and voice calling.