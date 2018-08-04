WhatsApp PiP mode for Android with YouTube, Instagram integration to launch soon: Report

WhatsApp picture-in-picture (PiP) feature could soon be available for Android users as well with integration of YouTube and Instagram videos. (Image: PiP mode on iOS device) WhatsApp picture-in-picture (PiP) feature could soon be available for Android users as well with integration of YouTube and Instagram videos. (Image: PiP mode on iOS device)

WhatsApp picture-in-picture (PiP) feature could soon be available for Android users as well with integration of YouTube and Instagram videos. According to a WABetaInfo report, the feature is available for WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.234, though it is currently under development and has not been enabled for beta testers. The report adds that the feature “needs to get many other improvements” before it can be made available.

WhatsApp PiP mode will allow its users to view YouTube and Instagram videos in the WhatsApp app itself. This means, a YouTube or Instagram link sent on WhatsApp will not open on the YouTube or Instagram apps respectively on the user’s device. Instead, the videos will open in a small bubble in chat window of the user who has sent the link. However, do note that PiP mode will not work for Instagram Story links.

Thanks to WhatsApp PiP feature, the video will keep playing even when the user exits chat window or switches to another chat. The video bubble come with play/pause, close and fullscreen controls as well. WhatsApp users can decrease or increase the size of the video bubble, or move it around the phone’s screen.

To recall, WhatsApp PiP mode was rolled for iPhone users with YouTube integration, earlier this year in the version 2.18.11 of the app. Also, PiP mode for video calls and text-only coloured status update features is already available for Android as well as iOS users. It remains to be seen if YouTube and Instagram integration is announced for the Android platform anytime soon. This is the latest attempt by WhatsApp to boost users on its platform, which has over 1.3 billion users globally.

