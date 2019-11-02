WhatsApp Pegasus attack: iMessage, Signal, Wire and other messaging apps with end-to-end encryption

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp was used to spy on journalists and human rights activists in India using an Israeli spyware tool called Pegasus. With the world’s most popular app that has a total of 1.5 billion users under the radar, it won’t be surprising if many seem to be looking at other secure messaging options. Some popular ones include iMessage, Wire, and Signal that offer end-to-end encryption for messages.

WhatsApp has been vocal about the end-to-end encryption it offers for messaging and while this was not exploited for the Pegasus attack, the spyware took advantage of video/voice call function on the app, which had a zero-day security flaw. We take a look at some end-to-end messaging options to consider other than WhatsApp:

Apple iMessage

Apple says it offers end-to-end protection for iMessage and FaceTime conversations across all devices. In addition, the third-party apps that use iMessage are not given access to a user’s conversations. Apple iMessage is among the top ways to protect privacy when it comes to messaging but do note that the service is only available to users of Apple devices.

Wire

Wire is another option that offers end-to-end encryption across its messenger, voice, video, conference calls, file-sharing, and external collaboration services. The end-to-end encryption is switched on by default for conversations, text files, files and images, etc.

The messaging service is free for personal usage, though there is a paid version as well for enterprises. Wire is supported on various platforms as well, which makes it an even better option. Apart from Android and iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera are supported as well.

Signal

Signal is free for everyone and messages and calls are end-to-end encrypted. Among other features is disappearing messages as users can set timers for when they want their message to automatically get deleted or disappeared. Signal can be used on iPhone, Android as well as desktop.

Telegram, Facebook Messenger secret chats

Telegram has this feature called Secret Chats which offers end-to-end encryption for chats, though like WhatsApp not all chats are encrypted by default on Telegram. Facebook Messenger also has a similar Secret Conversation feature where the chats are end-to-end encryption. Reports suggest Facebook is also looking an encrypting audio and video calls, though it is unclear when the feature will be rolled out.