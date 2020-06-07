WhatsApp Payments: How to set-up, send and receive money

Here’s how you can set up WhatsApp Payments and link it with your bank account. (Image: Bloomberg) Here’s how you can set up WhatsApp Payments and link it with your bank account. (Image: Bloomberg)

Due to the on-going pandemic, most of us want to have as little contact with others as possible and follow social distancing guidelines provided by the government of India. This has changed the way we send and receive money making contactless payments the new normal.

Digital payment services such as Google Pay, PhonePe and others are in massive demand. If you’re highly dependent on online payments but don’t wish to download an additional app for it on your smartphone try out WhatsApp Pay. The feature is available for users for the longest time now but not everyone is aware of it.

Today we explain everything about WhatsApp Payments and how you can use it to make online transactions easy.

WhatsApp Payments is based on National Payments Corporation of India’s (NCPI) Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Unlike Paytm, which also has a wallet for people to store money and unlike Google Pay that lets users make payments of bills, buy gold and more, WhatsApp Payments is dedicated only for peer to peer payments. For WhatsApp Payments, the instant messaging platform has partnered with some major banks in India like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India.

Here’s how you can set up the WhatsApp Payments and link it with your bank account. We will also discuss how you can start sending money to your contacts using the feature. You can also send money by scanning a WhatsApp UPI code or by entering a UPI id. Let’s take a look.

WhatsApp Payments: How to set up

* Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

* Now tap on the three dots located on the top right corner.

* Tap on the ‘Payments’ option.

* Now tap on the ‘Add payment method’ option.

* This will show a list of supported devices.

* Select the bank where you have an account. (The account should be linked to mobile number)

* The app will then ask to send a verification message from your phone. Tap the ‘Verify via SMS’ button.

* After verifying, it will show all your accounts in the bank that are linked to your number. Choose the one you want to set up for the app to use.

* Tap done and your process of setting up your account is done.

How to send money using WhatsApp Payments

Method 1:

* Head over to the person’s chat you want to send money.

* Click on the attachments option and then tap on ‘Payment’ option.

* If the contact has WhatsApp Payments set up, you will see a screen where you can send and request money.

* Enter the amount and add a note if you want and then hit next.

* It will take you to a screen where it will ask you to enter your UPI pin. If you do not have one it will guide you through creating one.

* Enter your UPI pin and you are done.

* If you are requesting money, tap on request and wait for the person to accept your request.

Method 2:

* Tap the three dots on the main page of WhatsApp and open the payments option.

* You can tap on the QR code showing next to your name to show your QR code using which people can send you money.

* Tap on the new payment option located on the bottom right of the display.

* Select a contact or the ‘Send to a UPI ID or Scan QR code option.

* Rest of the process remains the same as above.

