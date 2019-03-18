WhatsApp partners with NASSCOM Foundation on fighting fake news, safety on platform

WhatsApp has announced a partnership with NASSCOM Foundation to impart digital literacy training to tackle the challenge of misinformation. The partnership aims to reach around 100,000 people in India and train them to spot false information, provide tips and tricks to stay safe on WhatsApp.

Advertising

WhatsApp said the co-created curriculum will encourage people to be mindful about forwarding rumours. The training will include real-world anecdotes, tools that can be used to verify a forward and actions users can take like reporting problematic content to fact checkers and law enforcement. The curriculum will be spread across in multiple regional languages.

Watch our video on five WhatsApp tricks

The first training will be with volunteers on March 27 in Delhi followed by many more planned interventions like hosting training workshops for representatives from rural and urban areas along with roadshows across numerous colleges.

“The use of technology platforms like WhatsApp are inherently meant to foster social good, harmony, and collaboration, but are sadly being used by a small number of miscreants to entice anger and hatred by spreading false and doctored information. Through this partnership with WhatsApp, we hope to enable all of India’s connected citizens to identify a piece of probable fake information while also sensitizing them on the possible impact of its further amplification,” Ashok Pamidi, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation said in a statement.

Advertising

The NASSCOM Foundation will be activating its volunteer base to launch the ‘Each One Teach Three’ campaign which mandates every volunteer to share their learnings with three more people.

These volunteers will then post their takeaways from the workshops on their social media handles to increase the reach of these safety messages. Pamidi urged all connected citizens to register at http://www.mykartavya.nasscomfoundation.org

Also read WhatsApp working on reverse image search to help identify fake news: Report

“We are excited to expand our partnerships with civil society to advance crucial digital literacy skills that can help combat misinformation share on WhatsApp. This training educates people throughout India to be mindful of the messages they receive and to verify the facts before forwarding,” Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp said.