WhatsApp Outage: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Web down for thousands of users

WhatsApp, the popular instant communication app owned by Meta that is used by many for quick texting is reportedly facing an issue. WhatsApp users in India are currently unable to send and receive messages.

Indianexpress.com can confirm that the outage is affecting both personal chats as well as group chats. It currently seems impossible to send a message on WhatsApp groups, but personal chats also seem to be largely affected.

Outage detection website DownDetector confirms that WhatsApp is not working for thousands of users. Affected regions based on the website’s heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow, but we fear the outage is affecting users everywhere.

WhatsApp Web also appears to be affected by the outage, and we can confirm that app’s web client is simply not connecting anymore. Anyone trying to use WhatsApp Web will be greeted to an error message like the one seen below.

Update: Meta is working on a fix

WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has acknowledged the outage and is currently working on a fix, as per a new report by ANI. Check it out below.

#UPDATE | “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” says Meta Company Spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

We are yet to see a direct statement from WhatsApp or Meta that explains what caused the outage.

This story is developing…