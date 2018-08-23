Asked to provide traceability, WhatsApp says it ‘will not weaken privacy protection’

WhatsApp has made it clear that ‘traceability’ of messages will hamper end-to-end encryption provided on the platform. WhatsApp has made it clear that ‘traceability’ of messages will hamper end-to-end encryption provided on the platform.

Earlier this week, when WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels met IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the minister mentioned the problem of tracing the origin of fake news and mentioned three measures to combat it. But the instant messaging service has said that building traceability would hamper end-to-end encryption and there was no question of weakening the privacy protections provided.

“People rely on WhatsApp for all kinds of sensitive conversations, including with their doctors, banks and families. Building traceability would undermine end-to-end encryption and the private nature of WhatsApp, creating the potential for serious misuse,” Carl Woog, a spokesperson for WhatsApp, said in a statement.

The spokesperson said they would rather work on educating people about misinformation.

“WhatsApp will not weaken the privacy protections we provide. Our focus remains working closer with others in society to educate people about misinformation and help keep people safe,” Woog said.

WhatsApp has been pulled up by the Indian government over the issue of the spread of rumours through the medium, and being able to trace the origins of a message has remained one of the issues there has been no agreement on.

The government has also tasked WhatsApp with setting up a proper corporate entity as well as having a grievance officer in India.

“You must have a proper compliance of Indian laws.We won’t appreciate a scenario where any problem will have to be answered in America,” Prasad had said.

WhatsApp is under scrutiny in India after the circulation of fake news and rumours on its platform were blamed for several incidents of mob violence and lynchings. The company has since announced several measures – such as introducing a ‘forwarded’ label for messages as well as a limit on how many people a message can be shared with at once.

