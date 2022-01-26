WhatsApp on iOS will now let you pause voice message recording

WhatsApp has rolled out the ability to pause voice message recordings for iOS devices. This comes as an extension for their previous update, which allowed users to listen to their recordings before sending them out. The feature is available as part of version 22.2.75 update, and is being rolled out gradually to all users on the Apple ecosystem. To try it, users have to swipe up to enable voice recording, and can tap on the newly added dynamic pause and resume buttons.

The ‘stop recording’ button is no longer present in the user interface. According to WABetaInfo, the feature was testing in October 2021, and should eventually release on Android in the coming weeks.

The ability to pause message recordings comes as part of the version 22.2.75 update. (Screenshot) The ability to pause message recordings comes as part of the version 22.2.75 update. (Screenshot)

WhatsApp has also released a Focus mode feature, which is available to those running iOS 15. When enabled, the feature only lets in messages from select contacts for when you are in DND (do not disturb) mode. Profile pictures for individual and group message notifications will also be shown henceforth.

Earlier this week, traces of a chat transfer feature was seen in WhatsApp beta for iOS, allowing users to migrate their chat history from Android to Apple devices. A WABetaInfo screenshot reveals that users will be asked for permission before importing chat history and might only get one shot at doing so. Right now, WhatsApp is only supporting iOS to Android chat transfers.

For the transfer, users will have to download the ‘Move to iOS’ app, which transfers data across phones through private wireless connectivity. Once enabled, the application searches for nearby Android devices and asks for a confirmation security code. Users will have to keep their phones and the app unlocked during the entire transfer process.