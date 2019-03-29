WhatsApp on Android beta shows fingerprint authentication feature: Report

WhatsApp’s Android beta update has revealed some upcoming features for this version of the app, which includes fingerprint authentication for accessing the app. WhatsApp on iOS already supports fingerprint and face authentication via Touch ID and Face ID, but on Android, the feature is still to roll out even in the public beta version.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.3 confirms that the company is working on this feature. However, the fingerprint authentication feature might not be visible to users on the Android beta, and this is likely because of developmental reasons as the company is still making improvements to this, notes the report.

WABetaInfo has also shared screenshots of what the authentication feature will look like on Android. The feature will be part of a new section in the settings, where users will be able to enable the fingerprint authentication for accessing the app. This option will be visible in Settings > Account > Privacy followed by the option to ‘Use Fingerprint to Unlock.’

After a user has enabled this option, WhatsApp will register their fingerprint and users will have the option of choosing whether the app should be locked immediately after they leave, or after a gap of one minute or 10 or 30 minutes.

On iOS, WhatsApp has options of Immediately, one minute, 15 minutes and one hour for locking the app after a user exits, when Face ID or Touch ID as an option is turned on for authentication. Keep in mind that while the beta 2.19.3 comes with the support, not all users will see it immediately. WhatsApp is likely to roll out it out in some time to its Android beta user base.

The fingerprint authentication is not the only expected feature of WhatsApp on Android. It was also reported by WABetaInfo that the company appears to have finally started work on the much awaited Dark Mode on Android beta.

The website also shared some screenshots of what Dark Mode will look like on Android, which they spotted in version 2.19.85 beta update. The screenshots showed that WhatsApp has deleted the Status Bar’s green colour in place of a black band to make it compatible with the Dark mode. Another change in the Dark mode that was spotted around the Privacy Settings section, which sports a completely dark background.