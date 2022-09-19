scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

WhatsApp now testing edit message feature, could launch soon

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that might let users edit sent messages.

WhatsAppWhatsApp recently added a new feature that lets users hide their online status. (File Photo)

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world. Owing to its popularity, the developers seem to be constantly working on adding new features and improving existing ones.

Recently, WhatsApp beta introduced a new feature that lets users sort messages by date and hide their online status. Now, a report by WABetaInfo suggests that the messaging platform might soon allow users to edit sent messages.

While it is still unclear as to how the feature might work, it is highly likely that WhatsApp will add an ‘edited’ label to the message, so the other person knows the message has been edited.

Also Read |Man receives death threats via WhatsApp call, Ghaziabad cops file case

Rumour also has it that users might be able to edit messages for a certain time period. It looks like the ability to edit sent messages is still under development. As part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.12 update, the edit message functionality is not available to beta testers right now.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

It is interesting to note that in May this year, WhatsApp was working on the same feature, but suddenly decided to drop it without any explanation. Unfortunately, there is no word on when the feature will make it to the stable version of WhatsApp, so we might have to wait a while before it is available to everyone.

Earlier this month, a report suggested that WhatsApp might stop working on older iPhones as early as October and has started alerting iOS 10 and iOS 11 users about the same.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 03:59:00 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: 14-year-old boy ends life after ‘feeling rejected by female friend’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement