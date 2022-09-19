WhatsApp now testing edit message feature, could launch soon

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world. Owing to its popularity, the developers seem to be constantly working on adding new features and improving existing ones.

Recently, WhatsApp beta introduced a new feature that lets users sort messages by date and hide their online status. Now, a report by WABetaInfo suggests that the messaging platform might soon allow users to edit sent messages.

While it is still unclear as to how the feature might work, it is highly likely that WhatsApp will add an ‘edited’ label to the message, so the other person knows the message has been edited.

Rumour also has it that users might be able to edit messages for a certain time period. It looks like the ability to edit sent messages is still under development. As part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.12 update, the edit message functionality is not available to beta testers right now.

It is interesting to note that in May this year, WhatsApp was working on the same feature, but suddenly decided to drop it without any explanation. Unfortunately, there is no word on when the feature will make it to the stable version of WhatsApp, so we might have to wait a while before it is available to everyone.

Earlier this month, a report suggested that WhatsApp might stop working on older iPhones as early as October and has started alerting iOS 10 and iOS 11 users about the same.