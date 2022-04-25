WhatsApp now supports 32 people in a group voice call

WhatsApp has rolled out its latest update for Android and iOS, which brings support for 32 users in a single group voice call. It had announced the feature would be rolling out last week when it confirmed the launch of the WhatsApp Communities feature. Till now, the WhatsApp limit for group voice calls was eight users. Keep in mind that the updated limit is only for voice calls and not video calls on a group.

WhatsApp also plans to roll out more features such as ability to share 2GB files, reactions to individual messages, etc. On iOS, version 22.8.80 includes this feature in the changelog. The update description adds that group calls now support up to 32 participants, and it also brings an updated interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms.

WhatsApp has also updated designs for voice message bubbles and information screens for contacts and groups. There are also improvements for users when they access their favourite media in the gallery. On Android, v2.22.9.73 brings the feature.

Meanwhile, WABetainfo has reported that WhatsApp is testing a new feature where it lets users edit recipients and select the audience before sending a media with a new caption view. The feature is also being added to the WhatsApp Status option and is visible to beta testers who are on v2.22.10.6. Not all beta testers will see the option though.

According to WABetaInfo, in the regular version users cannot select different recipients when sending a media from a chat or uploading a status. This is only possible when using the camera tab view in WhatsApp. But now, it will let users choose recipients, when sending a photo or video or GIF. For status updates, the options offered for recipient choice are My contacts, My contacts except and Only Share with. This means users will now be able to have more control over who sees their WhatsApp Status as well.