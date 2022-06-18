scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
WhatsApp now lets you hide your Profile Picture, Last Seen and Status updates from some contacts

With a new update, WhatsApp now allows users to hide their Profile Picture, Last Seen and Status updates from some contacts, while showing it to other users in the address book. Read more below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
June 18, 2022 9:05:38 am
Here's how WhatsApp users can hide their profile elements from certain contacts.

WhatsApp is known to periodically release new features that help users keep their privacy in check easily. A new update for the instant messaging app now brings a new way to hide your profile picture, status updates and some other information from people.

The new update adds more granular control over who is able to see information that you may not want everyone to see. Generally, you can choose between showing your profile picture, last seen details and status updates to everyone, all your contacts or nobody at all. The new update adds a new “My contacts except…” option here.

With the new option, WhatsApp users can now set their Profile Picture, Last Seen and other contact details to show to all contacts except a few pre-selected ones who will not be able to see these elements despite being contacts.

Also Read |WhatsApp group admins to soon have more control over new members

With the new option, WhatsApp now has a total of four privacy control settings. These are as follows.

Everyone: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to all WhatsApp users.

My Contacts: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to your contacts from your address book only.

My Contacts Except…: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to your contacts from your address book, except those you exclude.

Nobody: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status won’t be available to anyone.

In other news, WhatsApp also recently added new features for group calls. These include banner notifications for people who join the call and the ability to mute and message individual people in the group call.

