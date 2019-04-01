WhatsApp now lets beta users see how many times a message has been forwarded

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new Forwarding Info feature, which will let users know the number of times a message has been forwarded. To recall, this feature was recently spotted by WABetaInfo, being tested in the beta version of the app, however, it was disabled back then.

The new feature is now active for the beta version of the messaging app. It will show users the number of times a message has been forwarded in an info button placed inside of the top bar of the app.

It was earlier reported that after a message has been forwarded over four times, the app will show a ‘frequently forwarded’ label on the message. However, we weren’t able to see this feature live as of yet.

We tried testing out the feature on our own devices and it did work, however, on our device we had to forward a message click the three dots on the top and click on the info button to see the message details.

As of now, only the users who send a forwarded message are the only ones who will be able to see the number of times a message has been forwarded. To check this, users need to long press on the forwarded message and press the information icon (i button) on the top.

If you have received a forwarded message, you will not be able to check the number of times it has been forwarded. However, you can forward the message to someone and then check the number of times it has been forwarded.