WhatsApp now has 2 billion users

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging platform, now has over 2 billion users globally. This means a quarter of the world now uses the messaging platform with end-to-end encryption. In 2019, WhatsApp announced that it had crossed 400 million users in India, its largest market.

“Private conversations that once were only possible face-to-face can now take place across great distances through instant chats and video calling. There are so many significant and special moments that take place over WhatsApp and we are humbled and honored to reach this milestone,” a Whatsapp blogpost said.

“We know that the more we connect, the more we have to protect. As we conduct more of our lives online, protecting our conversations is more important than ever,” the post said, reiterating how even Whatsapp could not read messages sent on the platform.

“Messages are only kept on your phone, and no one in between can read your messages or listen to your calls, not even us. Your private conversations stay between you.”

The platform also promised to work with top security experts, employ industry leading technology to “stop misuse as well as provide controls and ways to report issues — without sacrificing privacy”.

