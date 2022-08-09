WhatsApp now gives you over two days to delete a message

Updated: August 9, 2022 10:08:32 am
If you’ve been using WhatsApp for a while, you know how handy the Delete Message feature is, unless well, you run out of time to delete an unwanted text. WhatsApp only offered users exactly one hour to delete old messages and if it was past that time limit, users were able to only delete a message for themselves, instead of deleting it for everyone in a one-on-one or group chat.
That changes now. WhatsApp is giving all users a longer time limit to delete messages, a little over two days. WhatsApp announced the change in a recent tweet after the feature was under beta testing for over a month.
💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send.
— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022
A comment by trustworthy WhatsApp leaker WABetaInfo also suggests that the exact limit will be two days and 12 hours.
2 days, 12 hours 🤫
— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 8, 2022
Also note that the new feature will be implemented right away for all users, but only if you and the other party have updated to the latest version of the app. If you delete a message for everyone after one hour has elapsed, it may not get reflected for users who have not updated to the latest version of the app.
Also, there’s no way for you to actually know if the deleted message has been deleted for everyone.
To update WhatsApp, simply go to the Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp. If you see an ‘Update’ button on the WhatsApp page, simply click on it to update to the latest version. If you don’t see an ‘Update’ button, you’re already on the latest version.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Tally lower, but but diversification and athletics haul a good signPremium
On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Sevilla confirms signing ex-Spain midfielder Isco
Fire in two adjacent godowns in Pune’s Nana Peth, no casualties
KCET candidates challenge non-consideration of 2020-21 PUC marks in HC
Revisiting Khaleja: Mahesh Babu’s underappreciated movie that is among his best works
Har Ghar Tiranga: In Karnataka, education officers worry about dearth of flagpoles in villages
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 17.8%
Anurag Kashyap says ‘lack of unity’ responsible for cancel culture in Bollywood: ‘I have faced a lot of it’
Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev set to defend title in Montreal
Decoding the link between perfumes and PCOS
Monkeypox cases driven ‘underground’ by anti-gay stigma in India
Lewis Hamilton admits he wanted to quit F1 after last year’s controversy in Abu Dhabi
Biden ‘concerned’ as China extends military drills around Taiwan