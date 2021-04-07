WhatsApp now adds ‘Vaccines for All sticker pack: Here are the details

WhatsApp has announced a new sticker pack in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) called “Vaccines for All.” The sticker pack is designed to let users have a more “fun and creative way to connect and privately express the joy” around the COVID-19 vaccines and also show appreciation for healthcare workers, who are continuing to work during the pandemic, the company said in a statement. The stickers have been designed by WHO.

“As COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out across the world, the new sticker pack aims to encourage vaccine uptake and represents hope,” Andy Pattison, Team Lead, Digital Channels, WHO said in a press statement. “COVID-19 vaccines will be a gamechanger, but, for now, we must continue to wear a mask, physically distance, avoid crowds, ventilate indoor spaces and clean hands.”

WhatsApp said it is also working on ensuring that government and organisations can ensure accurate information around vaccines. It has already partnered with WHO, and other governments including Indian to create helpline for information around COVID-19. It revealed that over 3 billion messages have been sent across these global helplines in the past year.

The company said it has also waived the fees that come from sending messages through its WhatsApp Business API in order to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

Earlier, WhatsApp had added an Animated WHO Sticker pack with the ‘Together at Home’ theme. WhatsApp had said that this pack has been one of the most popular sticker packs and it was also introduced an animated form. The sticker pack also comes with text localised for 9 languages, which are Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

WhatsApp’s new vaccine stickers are available on Android and iOS versions of the app. Users can search for the stickers by going to the sticker store in the WhatsApp app.

Last year, WhatsApp had improved Sticker Search as well. It now lets users type or use emoji to find a particular sticker, or also browse through common sticker categories.