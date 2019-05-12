WhatsApp to stop working on phones running Windows Phone by Dec 31, 2019

WhatsApp updated its mobile device support blog post to announce the end of support for the Windows Phone platform on December 31, 2019. In this case, the end of support is not limited to lack of future updates but it means that users on this platform will not be able to use WhatsApp anymore.

This applies to all the mobile phones running any version of the Windows operating system. WhatsApp stopped working for Windows Phone 7 back in 2016, and now the Facebook-owned messaging service has announced to end the support for all the Windows phones on December 31.

Phones that will not run WhatsApp

To recall, WhatsApp ended support for the app Nokia Symbian S60 after June 30, 2017, and the BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 stopped running the app after December 31, 2017. The updated list of operating systems that will not be able to run the WhatsApp include:

–Nokia S40 after December 31, 2018

–All Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019

–Android version 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020

–iPhone iOS 7 and older after February 1, 2020

The blog post says that since there are no new features added to WhatsApp on these platforms, some features may not work after a while.

WhatsApp UWP

In related news, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is working on UWP (Universal Windows Platform). The UWP will allow the app to be used on the recent version of Windows Phone and Windows Desktop platforms as well. The report did not mention any detail about the app and its launch timing.