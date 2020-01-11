WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones, Android phones from February 1

WhatsApp to end support for some Android phones and iPhones on Feb 1. WhatsApp to end support for some Android phones and iPhones on Feb 1.

WhatsApp recently ended support for Windows phones. Yes, smartphones running on Windows operating system can no longer run WhatsApp. After Windows phones, WhatsApp is now ending support for some Android phones as well as iPhones. Previously, WhatsApp has ended support for some Android phones and iPhones, now some more are getting added to the list.

According to an official blog posted by the Facebook owned messaging platform WhatsApp will end support for iPhones running on iOS 7 and older software. So, if you are an iPhone user and have iOS 7 and older software running on your phone, it is advisable to upgrade to latest software right now. Upgrade to the latest software version, go to Settings menu, Click on General, then go to Software update, and upgrade to latest software.

In the same blog, WhatsApp said that the app’s support will end for Andorid users as well. The messaging platform said that all Android phones running software version 2.3.7 and older will not be able to use WhatsApp after February 1. So, if you’re still using one of old Android phone and it runs older software versions, buying a new phone is a good idea for you to continue using WhatsApp.

Why will WhatsApp not work on these phones?

It is because the messaging platform will no longer actively develop updates or work for/with these platforms. There are new updates coming every year, so WhatsApp has decided to focus on the latest ones and skip the older ones.

So, if you have an Android phone running software version 2.3.7 and older and iPhones with iOS 7 and older software running you must upgrade it to a new one. And in case you don’t want to upgrade, no new features will be available for you as WhatsApp will not send out updates for their OS your phone is running. This means you will not get hands on all the new WhatsApp features coming this year.

These are some of the features WhatsApp will bring this year

Previously WhatsApp ended service for: BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40, Nokia Symbian S60, Android 2.1 and Android 2.2, Windows Phone 7, and iPhone 3GS/iOS. On December 32, 2019, WhatsApp end support for Windows phone as well. In fact, a new report coming from Aggiornamentilumia website suggests that WhatsApp is no longer available on the Microsoft Store.

