WhatsApp will not work on these smartphones in 2021: Here is the full list

Come 2021, the widely popular messaging platform WhatsApp will stop working on a number of older iPhones and Android smartphones. Few may lose access altogether while others may not be able to use a few features on the Facebook-owned platform.

Old smartphone users who have not upgraded to iOS 9 or above or Android 4.0.3 or above will not be able to run WhatsApp. It is advised by the makers of the app that the users should update their devices to these versions of their operating system to keep using it. The ones who can’t update will either have to buy a new smartphone or look for alternatives to WhatsApp.

Users who are still holding on to the iPhone 4 or lower model will lose access. Similarly, if someone is using a Samsung Galaxy S2, he/she will not be able to use WhatsApp.

On iPhone devices system upgrade is easy as they can go into ‘Settings’ followed by ‘General’ and then tap on ‘Software Update’. This will help them know which version of the OS they are running and whether they can upgrade or not. On the other hand, Android users will find it in the ‘About Phone’ section in the ‘Settings’ of their smartphone.

Other popular phones that will stop running WhatsApp include HTC Sensation, Samsung Google Nexus S, Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc, LG Optimus 2X, Samsung Galaxy S I9000, HTC Desire S and others.

