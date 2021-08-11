WhatsApp’s new features include image editor for Web: Here’s what’s new

WhatsApp has rolled out a few new features for its browser client Whatsapp Web. The new features include a new, better way to edit images before sending them to your contacts that brings the Web experience more in line with the mobile version. Speaking of the mobile version, a new update also brings new emojis to the platform. Here are all the new changes in detail.

New Image Editor

The new image editing tools on the app are a part of the new ‘Drawing Tools’ bundle that allows users to tweak pictures before sending. The feature has been present on WhatsApp’s smartphone apps for a long time and allows users to mark items, add filters and even text elements.

The Web version will now be able to do the same, and users will be able to doodle on top of an existing image, add stickers and emojis. The tool will also let users crop or rotate an image before they send it to someone.

Users will likely be able to implement these tools the same way they’re used in the app’s mobile versions. After selecting an image to send within a chat window, tools for doodling and adding supported elements should appear on the screen alongside the send button. At this point, users will be able to either edit the image the way they want, or send it directly if they choose.

New Emojis

WhatsApp is also adding new emojis to the app with version 2.21.16.10. These will be coming to both the platform’s Android as well as iOS app. These new emojis were spotted on the app’s beta version as per a report by WABetaInfo.

New emojis include ones for multiple skin tone couples, couples kissing, the dazzled face with spiral eyes, and a face in the clouds emoji. There will also be new emojis for men and women with different skin tones and hairstyles and bearded emojis for both men and women. There will reportedly be a total of 217 new emojis coming to the platform.

To make full use of the emoji though, both the sender and the receiver will need to be on the beta version of the app. This means that if you’re on the latest WhatsApp Beta right now, which has the new feature, you will only be able to send the new emojis to others with the beta.