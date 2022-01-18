WhatsApp new features could make editing screenshots, images easier

WhatsApp is planning to add a few new features to the app and this time, the additions are not focused around voice/video calls or voice notes. Instead, the app is soon set to offer users more ways to draw on images before sending them out.

The popular messaging platform is adding two new pencils to the in-built media editor, as per a report by WABetaInfo. This will mean WhatsApp could soon offer three pencils. While a pencil has been there to draw over images and screenshots before users send them, the only control offered so far was colour customisation. Now, users will also be able to choose between three sizes as well.

A leaked screenshot also shows us how the option will look when it’s out. Check it out below.

Check out the new WhatsApp image editor pencil sizes. (Image Source: WABetaInfo) Check out the new WhatsApp image editor pencil sizes. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

Blur Feature

WhatsApp is also set to bring a new Blur feature to the platform that will let users blur parts of a photo before sending it out. This could be a much needed addition to the platform and could be very handy if you send a lot of screenshots with sensitive data.

While cropping out the sensitive part of an image is an option, it doesn’t always work out. For instance, you cannot crop out part of a chat that is towards to the middle of a conversation. In such cases, WhatsApp users would often have to resort to third-party media editors for selective blurring. However, this will soon be a native addition.

Both changes are currently not yet available on WhatsApp. As always, the features are first expected to come to the WhatsApp Beta version for iOS and Android, before it makes way to the stable version.