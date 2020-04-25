WhatsApp: These are the top new features you should know about

Recently added WhatsApp features that you should know about. Recently added WhatsApp features that you should know about.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services on the planet with over 2 billion worldwide users. The Facebook-owned platform receives regular updates and comes with new features very often that aim to improve the user experience.

At times, it becomes hard to keep a track of all the new features added to the messaging application. We are listing down all the WhatsApp features that have been included recently.

Group voice/video call limit increased

WhatsApp used to allow only four participants for group video and voice calls but that has been changed. The messaging platform has extended the participant limit to eight users to help people connect better during the COVID-19 lockdown. According to WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart, the update will be available to all Android and iPhones users next week.

‘Together at Home’ stickers

WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack called “Together at Home” in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The sticker pack aims to help people stay connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The messaging service said that stickers like these can be funny, educational and universal, breaking through language, age, and other barriers.

Frequently forwarded messages restricted

Fake news travels fast on WhatsApp. The messaging app has been struggling to stop the menace of misinformation and on the same lines, it set a limit on forwarded messages and started marking ‘frequently forwarded’ messages.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Facebook-owned platform restricted ‘frequently forwarded messages’ to be sent to not more than one chat at a time. The feature is being rolled out globally.

WhatsApp Chatbots for coronavirus

WhatsApp partnered with WHO and the Indian government to launch two separate chatbots in order to provide authentic information about the coronavirus. The WHO chatbot is simply named as ‘World Health Organisation’ and can be accessed by adding +41-7989-31892 to your contacts and sending a message or by following this link: bit.ly/who-covid19-whatsapp.

The chatbot developed by the Indian government is known as MyGov Corona Help Desk and can be accessed by adding +91-9013-151515 to your contacts and sending a message or by following this link: wa.me/919013151515. We tried both of these chatbots and you can read more about them here.

