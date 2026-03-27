WhatsApp rolls out new features to simplify chats, storage and AI replies

WhatsApp has added a ton of new features in the last couple of months, many of which offer ease of access and simplify conversations with others. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is rolling out a bunch of new functionalities that make the app easier to use.
Over time, WhatsApp chats tend to occupy a huge amount of storage, and it can be frustrating for users with not so big internal space. Now, the app allows users to quickly delete large files directly from the chat.
To do so, simply tap the chat name and proceed to tap the Manage Storage option. On the screen that appears, users will be able to quickly clear up media instead of having to delete the entire conversation to free up valuable space.
WhatsApp already has a transfer chat feature that allows users to move their chat history from iOS to Android, making it easy for those who plan to switch devices. In addition to this, WhatsApp also lets users transfer their chats and history from iPhones to iPhones and Android to Android.
To find it, launch WhatsApp on your phone, go to Chats > Transfer Chat History > Transfer to Android, follow the process, and you’re good to go. One thing to note here is that it may take a lot of time if you have a large amount of data in the app, and it is currently not available for Business accounts.
Just like the Android version of the app, WhatsApp now allows iPhone users to manage two accounts from a single device. The feature is really useful for business owners and people who carry two phones to keep their work and personal life separate.
In case you are wondering, the account which you are using will have its profile picture visible in the bottom tab.
Stickers are one of the most fun parts of conversations, be they personal or group chats. Now, WhatsApp will suggest emojis as you type, which can then be swapped for a sticker.
Meta AI in WhatsApp also supports image editing, meaning you can use the Ai chatbot to modify your photos directly in the chat before you hit the send button. However, these features may not be available for all users.
Cant phrase a reply? WhatsApp is here to help. Using the AI Writing Help feature, WhatsApp users can now draft a suggested reply based on the conversation, saving time and making it easier for users if they aren’t sure what to send or check grammatical mistakes.
Meta says these WhatsApp features are currently rolling out and will be available to everyone soon, so it may take some time before they appear on your account.