WhatsApp rolls out new features to simplify chats, storage and AI replies

WhatsApp has added a ton of new features in the last couple of months, many of which offer ease of access and simplify conversations with others. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is rolling out a bunch of new functionalities that make the app easier to use.

Manage storage in chats

Over time, WhatsApp chats tend to occupy a huge amount of storage, and it can be frustrating for users with not so big internal space. Now, the app allows users to quickly delete large files directly from the chat.

To do so, simply tap the chat name and proceed to tap the Manage Storage option. On the screen that appears, users will be able to quickly clear up media instead of having to delete the entire conversation to free up valuable space.