WhatsApp’s new feature lets you mute videos before sending

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has added a new feature that lets users mute videos before sharing them. The feature lets Android users mute the audio on video files before they share it on their status as well. The feature is available only for Android devices for now, and availability on iOS is not yet confirmed.

The mute videos feature was spotted in a WhatsApp beta version last month and now it is available for those using a stable version of the app too. Here’s how you can use the feature in a few easy steps.

How to mute videos on WhatsApp before sharing

Step 1: To send someone a muted video, first make sure you have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp. Proceed by opening a contact’s chat window.

Step 2: Once you’re in the chat window, click on the paperclip icon and choose Gallery to attach a video file.

Step 3: Click on a video file from the previews to choose the video file that you want to send. In the subsequent screen look for a new speaker icon on the top left, just below the frames of the video.

Step 4: Click on this speaker icon to mute the audio of that video file, before you tap the send button. This will send your contact a video-only version of the file. You can also click on the button again to unmute the same video.