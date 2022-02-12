WhatsApp’s new call interface images reveal a new, cleaner look

WhatsApp seems to be closer to rolling out its new in-call UI. We saw a new call UI implementation of the popular instant messaging app for iOS earlier this year. A new report now shows how the new call interface looks on Android. Here’s all you need to know about it.

A new report by WABetaInfo suggests that the app will be implementing a grey square in the middle of the screen during calls. The UI buttons which let you switch to speaker (hands-free) mode, switch to video call, mute yourself and end the call are still placed below the screen.

Check out the UI in the screenshot below.

Here’s how 1-on-1 and group voice calls on WhatsApp could look soon. Image Source: (WABetaInfo) Here’s how 1-on-1 and group voice calls on WhatsApp could look soon. Image Source: (WABetaInfo)

We can also see that during 1-on-1 calls, the grey square will show the name of the contact you’re speaking to, as well as the duration of the call below it. Below these two elements will be a large circle showing the profile picture of the user.

We can even see a small mute button on the bottom right of the grey card, not to be confused with the mute button on the bottom row. This can likely be used to mute the other party without ending the call.

The background of the grey card appears to be the default WhatsApp chat background in the image, but reports suggest this will be customisable and users will be able to add their own chat backgrounds to the call screen background.

The interface also changes for group chats, which look much cleaner now. Instead of the mosaic-like UI, we now see multiple grey cards, one for each contact on the call. These cards will have the names of the contacts on the top while a profile picture and an audio waveform are on the bottom.

The UI has only been spotted by select users, and not everyone on the WhatsApp beta programme for Android has it yet, but those who do are on version 2.22.54. However, now that it is being tested, the new design could soon make it to the stable version of the app, which is when everybody will be able to use it.