WhatsApp Mute shortcut: Now mute notifications without opening app

WhatsApp for Android beta has been updated with a new Mute button in notifications panel. According to a report in WABetaInfo, the feature is now live for WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.216. The site previously reported that Mute shortcut was available for Android beta, though it was under development and disabled. Now, it looks like the feature has been enabled for beta testers. WhatsApp beta testers usually get features that are being tested, which might or might not make it to the public rollout. A wider public roll out is expected soon.

WhatsApp’s Mute button allows users to mute chat directly from the notifications panel. In the notifications shortcut, WhatsApp will get a new ‘Mute’ button next to the ‘Reply’ button, which is currently available to all. The report adds that the mute button will appear once users receive more than 51 messages from one contact. The button will let people mute chat directly from the notifications center, without opening the app.

In addition, WhatsApp is testing a ‘Mark as Read’ feature as well. As per report, lets users mark a message as read directly from the notifications centre, without even opening the chat or the app. A new button called ‘Mark as Read’ will also be added in the WhatsApp notification shortcut. WhatsApp Stickers feature, which was announced at the Facebook F8 conference earlier this year, is available for WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.218. According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp beta testers can access Stickers. WhatsApp Sticker icon will apparently be added next to GIF button on the keyboard.

