WhatsApp multi-device feature spotted on iOS: All you need to know

WhatsApp is soon expected to add multi-device support. The feature has already been spotted on the Android version and now it has made an appearance on the iOS beta version too. In case you are unaware, the multi-device support means that a user will be able to use a single WhatsApp account on four devices simultaneously. Currently, you are limited to just one device for one WhatsApp account.

WaBetaInfo has posted a video showing how iOS users will be able to unlink any device from the main WhatsApp account. For this, users will get a logout option, which will be present in Settings > Account tab. The beta version currently suggests that the ‘Delete My Account’ option will be replaced with ‘Log Out.’ Though, there is a possibility that the logout option will be available in the Linked Devices section in the final build.

If you are an iOS beta tester, then you can try this feature in 2.21.30.16 beta update. The cited source says that WhatsApp Web users will soon be able to use the messaging app even if their primary phone is not connected to the internet and is switched off. Currently, if you are using WhatsApp Web on your laptop or desktop, you require your phone to be connected to the internet.

Once the multi-device feature is rolled out, WhatsApp users will be able to run the app independently on four different devices. WaBetaInfo reported that “this limit might change in future and this type doesn’t require an active Internet connection on the main phone as well.” As of now, there is no word on when the multi-device feature will roll out with an upcoming date. But, the company is soon expected to release it.