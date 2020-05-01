WhatsApp multi-device support coming soon: How will it work? rollout timeline?

The multi-device feature will allow users to sign into their WhatsApp account on multiple devices. For example two smartphones, a smartphone and a tablet and more. (Image: WABetaInfo) The multi-device feature will allow users to sign into their WhatsApp account on multiple devices. For example two smartphones, a smartphone and a tablet and more. (Image: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp has recently launched several features to enhance the user experience such as an extended limit of group video call participants, cap to frequently forwarded messages and so on. The next one to get added on the list of the most talked about multi-device support similar to Telegram. Currently, WhatsApp can be used in only one device unless you’re using Web.

WhatsApp multi-device support: What is it

The multi-device feature will allow users to sign-up with their WhatsApp account on multiple devices. For example two smartphones, a smartphone and a tablet and more.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows only one device to signed up into an account. So if a user were to sign in his WhatsApp account on a new smartphone, the older one would automatically get disconnected.

WhatsApp multi-device support: When will it rollout?

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, the feature is in the latest 2.20.143 beta update. WhatsApp reportedly has added code for the feature. However, the feature is currently turned off from the backend as it’s under development.

WABetaInfo was able to spot some clues for the feature inside of the latest Android beta version. The first one was that the WhatsApp Web screen was showing the string “Use WhatsApp on other devices”.

The second clue was that the beta is now showing a new loading screen when you install a fresh copy of the app. The new loading screen asks users to connect to a Wi-Fi network before proceeding to the setup process. If the user were to ignore the prompt, the app shows a message stating, “Using mobile data may be slow, and may use a large amount of your data plan.”

WhatsApp has not confirmed when the feature will be made available to the public. We will have to wait for the messaging platform to reveal details about the feature and it’s rollout timeline.

Trick to using WhatsApp on multiple devices

Even though this feature is currently not available for users, there is a trick you can employ to use your WhatsApp account on multiple devices. But take note that this trick requires your primary device to always stay connected to the internet.

The trick is to use the WhatsApp Web feature inside of a web browser like Chrome or Firefox. To use this trick follow the given steps:

* Open a web browser on the device you want to use WhatsApp on.

* Open web.whatsapp.com.

* Change the setting of the browser to open the desktop version.

* This will open up the QR code for your WhatsApp to scan.

* Open WhatsApp on your phone.

* Open the options tab and select, WhatsApp Web.

* Scan the code. And then you are good to go.

