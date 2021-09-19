WhatsApp multi-device support: Here’s what you can’t do on linked devices

WhatsApp is set to bring its multi-device functionality to its beta users. The multi-device beta is an opt-in program that gives you early access to try a new version of WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal. The feature will let WhatsApp beta users have been able to link up to four devices to their account, which can include browsers and other devices, but not another phone.

The feature allows users to use WhatsApp on these linked devices even when the main phone didn’t have an active internet connection. However, if the main device has not been connected for over 14 days, the linked devices will be automatically logged out.

The multi-device beta is available to WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business app beta users using the latest version of WhatsApp beta on Android and iPhone and WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business app users in limited countries. The multi-device beta will be rolling out worldwide, WhatsApp said in a post.

What can you not do on linked devices?

Despite the abilities the feature offers, the list of WhatsApp functions that you cannot use on the linked devices is also considerable. These include viewing live locations on the companion devices, pinning chats, joining, viewing, and resetting group invites from WhatsApp Web and Desktop and more.

Users will also not be able to call someone using a very old version of WhatsApp on their phone straight from a linked device. Calling from Portal or WhatsApp Desktop to linked devices that aren’t enrolled in the multi-device beta is also not supported.

Meanwhile, other WhatsApp accounts on the portal will not work unless these accounts have joined the multi-device beta too. WhatsApp Business users can’t edit their business name or labels from WhatsApp Web or Desktop.