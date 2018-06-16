WhatsApp might be working on Windows app

Concept art for a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version of WhatsApp showed up on Behance before being promptly removed. Concept art for a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version of WhatsApp showed up on Behance before being promptly removed.

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is reportedly working with Microsoft to deliver a proper desktop app. WhatsApp is one of the few developers that consistently delivered updates to its Windows Phone app, but a report by Windows Central suggests WhatsApp is actually getting ready to deliver a proper desktop app as well, TheNextWeb reported on Saturday.

Concept art for a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version of WhatsApp showed up on Behance before being promptly removed. It appeared to be a native Windows app with UWP design tenets like acrylic transparency, the report said. Furthermore, a description of the project suggested Microsoft and WhatsApp were working closely on the project.

Rewinding a bit, WhatsApp does already have an app for the desktop but it’s basically just a port of the company’s web app. While the web app is pretty functional, it misses out on important features like voice and video calling. This UWP project, on the other hand, clearly shows buttons necessary for calls. It also looks a lot nicer.

