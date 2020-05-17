WhatsApp Messenger Room support gradually rolling out: When will you get?

WhatsApp Messenger Room support available for some, official launch soon: How it works (Facebook via AP) WhatsApp Messenger Room support available for some, official launch soon: How it works (Facebook via AP)

In the past few months, WhatsApp has introduced several new features to offer a seamless experience to the users. A feature that WhatsApp will soon add to its app is Messenger Rooms support which will allow users to use Facebook’s recently launched Messenger Rooms feature directly from WhatsApp. A couple of weeks ago Facebook introduced Messenger Rooms to take on the popular video conferencing platforms including Zoom, Google Meet, Skype and more.

Messenger Rooms feature is now available for everyone including users in India. For a seamless experience, Facebook had announced that Messenger Rooms option will be available on WhatsApp so users can directly have group calls with friends on Facebook. The option is already available for some users and is expected to roll out to all users across the world very soon.

WhatsApp Messenger Rooms: How to use

According to a report coming from WABetaInfo, Messenger Rooms option is now available for some WhatsApp users already. The feature comes along with WhatsApp Messenger iOS 1.20.52.6 beta version. The report suggests that some iOS beta users in the latest version have received WhatsApp Messenger Rooms Shortcut. However, the report noted that the shortcut is available only in a few countries for the time being.

The report stated that WhatsApp Messenger Rooms shortcut is available in the “attachment picker”. It is listed with photo & video library, document, location, contact options. There’s a separate option called ‘Room’. To start WhatsApp users must open a chat and click on ‘Room’ option. “After tapping the Room shortcut, WhatsApp will present an alert to introduce the feature.” Users will then need to click on continue in Messenger option to add people and start a group video call.

Last week, WhatsApp beta version 2.20.139 rolled out the Messenger Rooms support to select Android users. Given some beta users have begun receiving the feature we can expect the official launch to happen very soon.

For Android too the feature works in a similar manner. Users will just need to click on the camera icon in the chatbox and ‘Room’ option will be available right there next to options such as Documents, Gallery and so on. On clicking the Room option Facebook Messenger Rooms window will open. Users will be able to add friends to start the video call. Messenger Rooms support 50 participants at a time and it’s free of cost.

WhatsApp has reportedly been testing the feature for quite some weeks now which suggests that the official launch is close. The instant messaging platform is yet to reveal the rollout timeline of the Messenger Rooms feature on WhatsApp. Here’s how to use Messenger Rooms.

