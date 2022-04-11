WhatsApp may soon show ETA alerts when sending files

WhatsApp is currently testing the ability to share media files of up to 2GB in size with some users in Argentina. Now, a new feature reportedly in testing will also help users determine how long a large file will take to be completely sent across between two devices.

A new report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that lets users understand when a document is fully downloaded on their devices or uploaded to WhatsApp’s servers.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, Android and Desktop bring this ability to view the estimated time of arrival when sharing files, which is particularly useful for larger files which can take longer than a few seconds to go across.

The feature is currently seen in the WhatsApp beta version 2.22.8.11 on Android, version 22.8.0.74 on iOS and version 2.2209.3 on Desktop. The feature is also reportedly only being rolled out to some people as of now, and other users who don’t see such an implementation in action will have to wait a while longer.

Here’s how the ETA alert could look like. (Image Source: WABetaInfo) Here’s how the ETA alert could look like. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

As you can see in the image above, the large file comes with some text on the bottom that users can see while it is being uploaded. This text reveals the percentage that has been uploaded as well as the estimated time left for a complete upload.

This new ability is set to be very handy once the ability to send larger files of up to 2GB size is made available to more people. However, note that it may take a while for both features to come to the stable version of the app.