scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Latest news

WhatsApp may soon make user interface changes on Android, iOS: Report

The Contacts section in the WhatsApp app doesn't have line separators. So you can visit this section and see how your chats would look like without lines.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
June 15, 2021 10:52:09 am
WhatsApp may soon make some small UI changes to its app (Reuters Photo: Thomas White)

WhatsApp could soon make some small user interface (UI) changes to its app. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the messaging app might remove line separators in between chat cells on the chat list. The change is currently visible in the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

The screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo suggests the line separators will also be not visible in the Archive section. You usually see line separators when you open the app and visit the Chats or Calls section. The Contacts section in the WhatsApp app doesn’t have line separators. So you can visit this section and see how your chats would look like without lines.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The report adds that platform is not planning to make big design changes and users might just witness small UI changes. WhatsApp has rolled out this change for beta users. Those who are using the web or mobile version of WhatsApp will get it soon.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

WhatsApp also seems to be working on changing the colour scheme of notifications. The Facebook-owned company recently changed the notification shade to blue. However, this colour didn’t go well with the dark theme. WaBetaInfo reported that the beta testers were having issues in reading text, so WhatsApp has switched to the original colour scheme. But, there is a possibility that you might see the blue shade in the light mode.

WhatsApp is also adding a search bar for stickers. This feature is already available for Android beta users (Version 2.21.12.1), and the platform is now rolling out the same feature for iOS beta testers. This will make it easier for you to search for any type of stickers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement