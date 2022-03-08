WhatsApp may soon let you vote in group chats

WhatsApp is expected to soon launch a new feature that will let users vote in group chats. The ability to create polls will soon come to the popular instant messaging platform and will allow group members to select one of a few pre-defined options to vote.

A new report from WABetaInfo suggests that the feature could soon come to iOS beta and eventually, the stable version of the app. While not confirmed, it is likely that the ability to set and vote in polls could also later come to Android devices.

Here's how the feature could look. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

Polls will also be available only in group chats and will be end-to-end encrypted, which means only the people in the same group will be able to see the poll and its results.

A similar feature that lets users vote for options is already available in WhatsApp rival app Telegram. Telegram introduced group polls back in 2018 and the feature has been a popular, useful feature in many large groups and channels.

Meanwhile the new feature could be WhatsApp’s latest feature to keep up with the competition.

WhatsApp also has been testing a new Community feature for a while, which will make it easier for users to keep track of groups and communities. The new tab is expected to replace the current camera tab.