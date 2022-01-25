WhatsApp may soon let you add custom wallpapers for voice calls

WhatsApp is known to add more personalisation features to the platform. The instant messaging service added per-chat based wallpaper support a while ago that allows users to have a different chat background for each chat and group. However, when users would make a WhatsApp voice call to the other party, a default screen would become the background.

That could be changing soon. As per a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could soon allow users to use their chat background as their in-call wallpaper as well. This includes the individual chat wallpapers that users have set in various chats.

More on WhatsApp | WhatsApp to soon let users transfer chats from Android to iOS

In a leaked image, we can see how the feature looks. Check it out below.

Here’s how the voice call background will look when making a call. (Image Source: WABetaInfo) Here’s how the voice call background will look when making a call. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The feature is reportedly still in development and is yet to hit the beta versions of the app on either Android or iOS. If you use the stable version of WhatsApp, don’t wait up on an update with the new feature just yet as it could take a while.

In other news WhatsApp on iOS 15 recently added some handy new features. This includes support for Focus Mode and displaying group and profile pictures along with notifications.

The app also added pause and resume support while recording voice notes. This feature can be useful when you’re interrupted by someone while taking a voice note, or need to take a break while recording a long voice note.

The new features are available in the app’s latest update, which if you can find on the App Store if you haven’t already updated.