WhatsApp may soon get an ‘undo’ button for deleted messages

WhatsApp’s delete message feature is one of the handiest abilities of the instant messaging platform. However, if a user accidentally chooses the ‘Delete for me’ option instead of the ‘Delete for everyone’ option, they are left with no option to delete the message for others, having themselves lost the text or image.

However, WhatsApp is seemingly addressing the issue with a new feature that will let users bring back an accidentally deleted message. A new undo button will pop up towards the lower end of the screen for a short span of time, which will let users bring back a deleted message to life.

A new report by WABetaInfo shows how the feature would look in action. Check it out in the image below.

Here's how the undo button will look. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The feature will work similarly to how an undo option appears on gmail when you press ‘Send’, allowing you a few extra seconds to pull back an incomplete mail. A similar implementation is also available on WhatsApp rival Telegram, which also lets you undo a deleted message.

In other news, WhatsApp is also working on bringing its 2GB file sharing limit to more users. The feature that allowed users to share files of up to 2GB size instead of the usual 100Mb was undergoing limited testing in Argentina in March this year. Now the feature is rolling out with WhatsApp beta v2.22.13.6 across the globe.