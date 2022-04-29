WhatsApp may soon extend multi-device support to smartphones

WhatsApp has had multi-device support for a while now, but users could not use their devices on other smartphones, as WhatsApp Web allowed them to only use their account only on desktops and laptops. However, it now seems WhatsApp will soon bring multi-device features for smartphones too.

As per a new report by WABetaInfo, the messaging service is expanding its multi-device support to secondary smartphones and tablets. The feature will allow users to operate the same WhatsApp account on multiple smartphones, just like you can now use the account on multiple browsers.

WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.10.13 references the second version of the multi-device feature that will bring support for secondary smartphones. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo also shows an option called ‘Register device as companion,’ which gives us an idea of what to expect.

To pair a second phone to the WhatsApp account, users may need to scan a QR code, just like with WhatsApp Web. Note that the feature is still in development and some elements in the beta may change before the final version comes out, which in itself may be far away.

WhatsApp announced multi-device support for all users last month. This allowed both Android and iOS users to open their WhatsApp accounts on different devices to send and receive messages. Users no longer need to keep their main device connected to the internet for WhatsApp to work on other devices.