WhatsApp may soon allow users to download account info from desktop: Report

A beta version of WhatsApp desktop will begin allowing users to download their account information from the desktop interface, according to WABetaInfo. While WhatsApp already allows users to download all their information that the messaging service collects about them, it was only available while using WhatsApp on iOS or Android.

The feature that allows users to download and check what information WhatsApp collects on them was released last year to comply with the European GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations). But this feature will also start becoming available for WhatsApp Desktop starting with WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2219.3.

WABetaInfo had initially reported about this feature when it was under development during the release of WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.22.04.1, but now, it has finally rolled out as a feature to the beta version.

If you are using a beta version of WhatsApp Desktop, you can check easily check if this feature is enabled for you. Just open WhatsApp settings, and if you see a new option titled, “Request Account Info,” that means that you can request your account information through WhatsApp desktop.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp had begun testing a feature that would allow users to silently leave groups without all users in the group knowing that they did. Once this update is rolled out, you would be able to leave any WhatsApp group you want to and only the admin of the group will be notified of your exit.