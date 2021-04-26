WhatsApp may offer a new option for disappearing messages soon

WhatsApp is said to be testing a new option, that would allow users to set the messages to automatically vanish 24 hours after being sent. WhatsApp users can currently set their messages to disappear seven days after they are sent. According to reports by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is set to expand the functionality of this feature in the near future.

When the seven-day message disappearing feature was introduced last year on WhatsApp, the company had said it was starting with seven days to offer “peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about.” This hints at the company always planning to offer more functionality with regard to the feature.

The 24-hour message disappearing option has been in development for around a month according to the report. Although the screenshots uploaded by the site show the feature being tested on an iPhone, the new option is expected to be rolled out on the Android app as well. The new option is expected to be an addition to the existing 7-day option and will work the same way: posts in a chat, including photos and videos, will be deleted after a predetermined period of time and group admins will be able to turn disappearing messages on or off in group chats.

It is important to remember that WhatsApp does not provide a way to prevent the other parties from copying or screenshotting your messages. The company has not confirmed when the new feature will be available. A similar feature was popularized by Snapchat, and other messaging platforms like Signal and Telegram have also implemented the self-destructing messages feature