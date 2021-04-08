WhatsApp makes it easier to add new sticker packs: All you need to know

WhatsApp has now made it easier to add new stickers. You can now use deep links or special URL links to add sticker packs that you can’t find immediately. WabetaInfo reported that the messaging service allows you to import and download sticker packs without visiting the WhatsApp sticker store. There are times when you can’t access a sticker pack, so you can use the deep links to download them easily.

WhatsApp has released a new COVID-19 vaccination awareness oriented-sticker pack called “Vaccines for All,” and it is available for all the iOS and Android WhatsApp users. In case you still haven’t received this sticker pack, then you can access those from this deep link – wa.me/stickerpack/VaccinesForAll. Once you open this link on your mobile phone, you will be able to preview the new sticker pack and then add it to WhatsApp by tapping on the “Download” button.

You then need to go back, open any WhatsApp chat and visit the Sticker section. Here, you will find the new Vaccine stickers. At the moment, there is no information on how these deep links are generated. As no option is visible to create these links, it seems only developers can create them and anyone can share with their contact. The cited source also asserts that the deep links can be copy-pasted in any WhatsApp chats.

The good thing is one can use these deep links to download regional sticker packs. The latter are special sticker packs that are made available in specific countries and for special events. “These sticker packs are unavailable for all other countries, normally. Using a Deep Link you can download and import them into your sticker library,” WaBetaInfo reported.

Interested users can also download stickers designed for businesses. The new deep links support the latest stable version of WhatsApp, so make sure that you are using the latest version of the messaging app. Besides, WhatsApp is also soon expected to add support for multiple devices, and a ‘Large media preview’ feature.