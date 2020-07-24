WhatsApp ‘Linked Devices’ feature coming soon: When will it come? How to use it

As of now, there is no guarantee when the company will launch the feature. (Express Photo) As of now, there is no guarantee when the company will launch the feature. (Express Photo)

WhatsApp recently released its v2.20.196.8 beta for Android, which reportedly brings a highly anticipated feature. According to a report by WABetaInfo WhatsApp v2.20.196.8 beta for Android consists code for the heavily rumoured multiple device feature. Screenshots of the feature showcase the UI for the multiple device feature. The feature inside of the screenshots is named ‘Linked Devices’.

The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to log in to multiple devices, without having to log out of the previous device. At the time of launch, WhatsApp will allow users to sign in to four devices to sync at once. The feature will be made accessible through the three dots icon found on the top right corner of the app.

When will the company launch the new Linked Devices feature?

The new ‘Linked Devices’ feature is currently under development and is not live for anyone. This means even if you have the latest beta version of the app installed on your smartphone you will not be able to use the feature.

The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to log in to multiple devices, without having to log out of the previous device.

As of now, there is no guarantee when the company will launch the feature. It might be in a few days or might even take more than a year. That said, the company might also decide to shelf the feature. Currently, we only have the screenshots provided by WABetaInfo, which showcase the UI of the feature. However, keep in mind that there might be multiple changes made to it before its public release.

According to an earlier report, the WhatsApp Web screen was showing the string “Use WhatsApp on other devices” and apart from this, if you were to install a fresh copy of WhatsApp, a new loading screen would appear asking users to connect to a Wi-Fi network before proceeding to the setup process. If the user were to ignore the prompt, the app shows a message stating, “Using mobile data may be slow, and may use a large amount of your data plan.”

How can you use WhatsApp on multiple devices right now?

There is no knowledge as to when WhatsApp will release its Linked Devices feature to the world. However, if you want to use your WhatsApp account on multiple devices now, here’s a nifty trick that will help you in doing just that.

* Open a web browser like Chrome, Firefox, Edge and more.

* Set the browser to open the desktop versions of websites from the browser settings.

* Visit web.whatsapp.com.

* Scan the QR code that shows up on the web page using your WhatsApp Web QR code scanner.

* This will open up your WhatsApp on any of your devices.

Keep in mind, that you will always have to keep the main device which has your WhatsApp installed always connected to the internet as the web interface communicates directly with the app to send and receive messages.

