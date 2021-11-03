scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
WhatsApp launches animated Diwali sticker pack: Here’s how you can send it

Happy Diwali 2021 wishes: Here's a quick at how you can use the festive stickers to send wishes to your friends and family on WhatsApp.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
November 3, 2021 2:21:23 pm
WhatsApp launches animated Diwali sticker pack: Here's how you can send it

With Diwali just right around the corner, WhatsApp is rolling out an animated sticker pack for everyone. So users will now be able to send their greetings on the messaging app in a better way. This also cuts down the process of downloading a third-party app for sending wishes.

“WhatsApp has curated fun and colourful Diwali sticker pack. There is something for everyone and these Diwali stickers on WhatsApp are sure to make festive message exchange with friends and family even more exciting,” the company said.

The new Diwali stickers should be visible to users in the app. One can also simply download the new Diwali WhatsApp stickers from here. Here’s a quick at how you can use these stickers to send wishes to your friends and family on WhatsApp. Users should first make sure that they are using the latest of the latest messaging app.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Happy Diwali 2021 wishes: How to send Diwali stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram

After updating the app, one just needs to open a chat > click on the sticker icon. The iOS users will find this option on the right side of the text bar and the stickers icon will be visible to Android users next to the GIF option.

Now, just tap on the ‘+’ icon and then simply select the Happy Diwali sticker pack and download. Once done, you can head back to your WhatsApp chats and start sending your Diwali wishes to friends and family members.

If you don’t like the stickers that WhatsApp has added to the app, then you can also download some third-party apps to send Diwali 2021 greetings to your contacts. For this, Android users just need to go to Google Play Store and search for “WhatsApp Diwali stickers.” You can then install the app as per your preference and add your favourite Diwali sticker packs to WhatsApp. For more details on how one can send Diwali stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp, you can check out this article.

