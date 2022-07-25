WhatsApp working on ‘kept messages’ feature to allow users to keep disappearing messages

Updated: July 25, 2022 3:07:23 pm
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a “kept messages” feature that will allow users to keep disappearing messages in chat past their expiration time. Once disappearing messages are “kept,” they can then be viewed by all conversation participants in a new “kept messages” section that will be created in chat info.
According to WABetaInfo, the feature is still under development but WhatsApp is working on introducing it by presenting information about an upgrade to disappearing messages in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta. The new alert introduces what changes are being made to disappearing messages; that it will be possible to keep a disappearing message to prevent its automatic deletion.
But just like every participant in the conversation can keep the message, they can also “un-keep” messages. Also, WhatsApp says it will allow group admins to limit this feature. This could mean that there will be a new privacy setting that will allow group admins to toggle the ability to keep a disappearing message.
Earlier this week, it was reported that WhatsApp is testing a feature where group chat participants can see all the past participants who left the group in the previous 60 days with the “past participants feature”. This comes not long after the instant messaging service began testing a feature that would allow users to leave the group chat without alerting anybody but the group admin.
Subscriber Only Stories
WhatsApp is also testing a feature that would allow users to delete the messages they sent as long as 2 days and 12 hours after sending them. Currently, users can only delete messages “for everyone” about an hour after sending them.
Another interesting feature being tested by the instant messaging service is “Voice Status” where users can record a quick audio note to share it on their Status tab, just like how they can currently send voice notes in WhatsApp chats. Status updates are WhatsApp’s version of the “stories” features found on other platforms including Instagram and Snapchat.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
